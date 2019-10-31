VALDOSTA – A local nonprofit is seeking to raise thousands of dollars for Georgia Bible Camp.
For the fourth year, the Ladies Council sponsors a fashion show Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Forrest Park Church of Christ, 4263 Inner Perimeter Road.
Doors open at 5 p.m., a dinner is 5:45 p.m. and the show begins promptly afterwards. It is scheduled to wrap up around 8 p.m.
A silent auction at the show will offer items such as a gift basket from South Georgia Pecan, a Yeti cooler from Akins Gas Company and paintings.
More than 30 models will strut fashions from Vertice Boutique, Blu Lily Boutique, Monkey Britches Boutique and Southern Cove Outfitters.
“It is really an all-out top of the notch fashion show,” said Gayle Lightsey, event and nonprofit chairman.
Proceeds go towards building a new cafeteria for Georgia Bible Camp that accommodates the large number of attendees.
Last year, the council raised $16,000 and is looking to raise at least $15,000 this year, Lightsey said.
She has ties to the summer camp as she attended it as a middle-schooler years ago. A council member met her husband there, Lightsey said.
“It’s just very dear to us we teach out there during the camp times,” she said.
Event sponsors are still being accepted.
Tickets are $25 and available at the door.
Call (229) 460-6178 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.