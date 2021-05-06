Hahira market caters to farmers

Submitted PhotoThe Hahira Farmers Market 

HAHIRA – The Hahira Farmers Market is back in town this weekend.

The city hosts the event 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 8, at the Hahira Square.

Vendors are Cattle Company at Parker Farms, Jaymar Farms, Schmoe Farm, Smoothies by Vhee, Twin Creek Flowers and Smile, It's Cake, according to the City of Hahira.

Market bags and spring T-shirts will be at the city tent, according to organizers.

Interested vendors for the farmers market can apply at hahiraga.gov/events.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you