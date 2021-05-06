HAHIRA – The Hahira Farmers Market is back in town this weekend.
The city hosts the event 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 8, at the Hahira Square.
Vendors are Cattle Company at Parker Farms, Jaymar Farms, Schmoe Farm, Smoothies by Vhee, Twin Creek Flowers and Smile, It's Cake, according to the City of Hahira.
Market bags and spring T-shirts will be at the city tent, according to organizers.
Interested vendors for the farmers market can apply at hahiraga.gov/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.