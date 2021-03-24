HAHIRA – The Hahira Farmers Market is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 27, at the Hahira Depot.
Vendors include JSP Honey, Karla's Kreations, Riverside Creates, Smoothies by Vhee, The Odom Factory, Kickin K Soap Company, Glenn Shire Farm, Dirty Dozen Coffee Company and Maddie Moo's Dog Treats.
Author Dr. Sheila R. Thomas will make an appearance, as well as the Easter Bunny, according to organizers.
Kade Williamson will perform live music, according to organizers.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for more information.
