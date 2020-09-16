HAHIRA – Organizers for the Hahira farmers market announced a new vendor, Sanders Honey Company.
The market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 19, downtown.
Dirty Dozen Coffee Company is listed as a vendor for the event.
Past markets have included live music and past vendors have been Twin Creek Flowers, Griffins Organic Jams and Jellies, and Schmoe Farm.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for more information.
