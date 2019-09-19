VALDOSTA – Seventh-grade Valdosta Middle School STEM students are starting a year-long problem-based learning project in partnership with farmer Jason Deloach.
During this project, students plan to study the life cycle of the honey bee and how they interact with their environment and affect our economy, school officials said.
Beehives will be maintained until January when they will then be shipped to California to pollinate almond farms.
The boxes in which the honey bees are housed contain a GPS tracking device enabling students to monitor the locations of the bees, school officials said.
"Our students are hoping to be able to sell their own locally prepared honey in the near future," school officials said.
