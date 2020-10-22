VALDOSTA — A NASA deep space probe pulled off a historic first Tuesday — and a Valdosta State University professor helped out.
The unmanned OSIRIS-REx probe, launched in September 2016, lowered itself so close to an asteroid that it reached out a robotic arm and scraped the surface, collecting dust and pebbles to be returned to Earth for study.
As the $800 million probe flew low and slow over the asteroid, known as 101955 Bennu, it headed for a point near Bennu’s north pole.
Had the north pole objective proved a little dicey, OSIRIS-REx could have been re-aimed for a point near the asteroid’s equator — a spot identified for NASA as a place of interest by Dr. Martha Leake, professor of astronomy at Valdosta State University.
Site Osprey
The eventual spot on the tiny asteroid where the samples were taken Tuesday was known to NASA as Site Nightingale. Leake’s backup site was known as Site Osprey.
OSIRIS-REx reached Bennu in December 2018, orbiting the tiny worldlet — only 1,600 feet wide — at an altitude of only a mile. The probe began extensive photographic mapping of the tiny asteroid.
Leake said NASA turned to volunteers to study all of the available photos, locating boulders and determining their size to find a safe spot for the probe to work.
“I went a little batty with my eyes” scanning for details, she said.
Finally, she marked up a photo of a spot near Bennu’s equator with “200-300 marks” for boulders.
This location — Site Osprey — was chosen as the No. 2 spot for mission consideration, tagged as a backup in the event Site Nightingale proved problematic.
The mission
Tuesday’s close encounter was less of a landing and more of a drive-by shooting.
Being such a tiny pile of rocks, Bennu has only minuscule gravity, making an actual touchdown difficult, Leake said.
“An astronaut standing on its surface could probably launch himself off Bennu with his legs,” she said.
NASA slowly shifted OSIRIS-REx’s trajectory, firing its thrusters to bring it in only a few feet above the surface of the asteroid, so close it could reach out a robotic arm to scrape the surface.
The probe fired a blast of nitrogen into the sampling area to kick up dust and pebbles for the extended arm to collect, Leake said. The OSIRIS-REx arm touched the asteroid for only about five seconds, NASA said.
The sample was then placed in a capsule which will be launched back to Earth. Leake said the capsule is expected to parachute into a landing site in Utah in 2023.
The entire robotic dance was carried out more than 105 million miles from Earth, aiming a lander the size of an electric mini-car for a sampling area about the size of three parking spaces.
Leake said the mission called for retrieving at least 60 grams (or 2.1 ounces) of material, and that if OSIRIS-REx fell short, the probe could try again.
“There’s enough nitrogen gas to try three times,” she said.
Science operations for OSIRIS-REx are being overseen by Leake’s alma mater, the University of Arizona.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
