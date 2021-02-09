VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Orchestra returns for audiences – available live this weekend for limited seating and in a video concert for viewing and listening at home.
The concert includes composer Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," Hector Berlioz's "Hungarian March from Damnation of Faust," arranged by Pollard, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 12 in C Minor, K. 388 “Nachtmusik,” Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst" and Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Major, Op. 22.
"Copland's 'Fanfare' should be familiar to nearly everyone through its use in countless television programs and movies," said Howard Hsu, conductor and music director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. "Dvorak's Serenade is one of his greatest works and it captivates from the very beginning and never lets go."
He adds the Copland piece "perfectly captures the grandeur of America."
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra provides information on other works in the concert:
– "Mozart’s Serenade is much more serious and dramatic than the typical wind serenade background music of the time."
– "Montgomery’s glittering 'Starburst' has quickly become one of the most popular new compositions to hit the classical concert scene."
– "Dvorak’s exquisite Serenade was composed in only 11 days."
The concert is the third VSO performance since the start of the pandemic.
Like most performances and live events last spring, the orchestra canceled its concert schedule due to COVID-19. Last fall, the VSO returned to the Whitehead Auditorium stage with a combination performance for a reduced live audience and a recorded concert for audiences at home.
The orchestra opened Whitehead to 122 ticket holders to maintain safe distances.
Tickets must be purchased by calling (229) 333-2150 in advance. They cannot be bought at the door.
"If you'd like to attend the concert, you must call to request seating because it is limited to follow safety protocols," Hsu said. "More people are choosing to stay home and view the concert video at their own convenience, so you can call to get a ticket and a video link as well. No matter how you choose to see the concert, we thank you for supporting the VSO."
The "Serenade" concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Call (229) 333-2150.
