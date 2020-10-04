VALDOSTA – Therapy may seem out of reach for some people, whether it be for financial reasons or sheer lack of access.
FamilyWorks at Valdosta State University wants to make therapy accessible to more people.
Not just for students, FamilyWorks offers services to anyone seeking help, said Tabitha McCoy, LMFT, clinical coordinator.
The center serves as a training ground for VSU graduate students, who are always under direct supervision of a trained therapist, while providing therapy services to people in need.
All graduate students are in their second year of the program and are screened and have taken a comprehensive exam prior to seeing clients.
McCoy said she is no stranger to the testing and screening involved with FamilyWorks; she once worked in the program.
While she has served in her current position for five years, McCoy graduated from the very program where she now oversees students, giving her an extra level of insight.
Sessions for patients vary on a case-by-case basis with some people having a single therapist while others may have two therapists and some may have a consultation team.
A consultation team includes therapist interns and one licensed, credentialed, Ph.D.-level faculty facilitator who work together on behalf of the patient.
As McCoy puts it, they like to take the “many-heads-are-better-than-one” approach.
“Family” may be in the name, and families are welcome, but FamilyWorks is open to any and everyone, from individuals to couples.
FamilyWorks therapists help patients work through several issues including anger management, anxiety, depression, divorce, loss and domestic violence.
McCoy said in the midst of the pandemic, the clinic has seen more clients come forward and voice their feelings when previously they may have chosen not to visit the center.
“We have clients come to us because of needing that connection with someone,” McCoy said.
They may not have lost their connections, but are having more difficulty being in touch with people due to the pandemic or are facing new and different problems, such as worrying over their children or serving as a caretaker, she explained.
The pandemic has allowed FamilyWorks clients to meet with their therapists virtually, which has opened the clinic to a larger range of clientele.
They were also able to lead a COVID conversations group.
McCoy said it is uncertain if the online clinic will continue after the pandemic or, as she said, “whatever our new normal may be,” but for now, online counseling remains available.
Face-to-face sessions restarted when VSU returned to classes Aug. 17 for people comfortable being seen in person.
Accessibility is one thing, but what about cost?
McCoy said with FamilyWorks, no one should ever have to worry about not being able to afford therapy.
The clinic is free to all VSU, Georgia Military College and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students as well as active, retired or family of military.
For everyone else, sessions are based on a sliding scale based on family size with many patients paying little to nothing per session. When an appointment is first made, the fee will be discussed and a client should say he is unable to pay.
“We will never turn anyone away for lack of payment,” McCoy said.
To schedule an appointment, the main intake number is (229) 219-1281.
More information or online contact can be found at www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/human-services/marriage-family-therapy/familyworks/.
The FamilyWorks Clinic is located at 903 N. Patterson St.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
