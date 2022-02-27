VALDOSTA – To be a history maker takes hard work, dedication and patience.
Antonio D. Harrington Sr. recently reflected on the legacy of “Valdosta’s legend,” his father, Ralph King Harrington.
“My dad was a perfectionist. He set the standard for our family business and others to follow in the funeral industry and beyond,” Antonio said.
The late Ralph King Harrington, known as “Valdosta’s Legend,” was born April 21,1937 and passed Sept. 11, 2000 at the age of 63.
Harrington was the son of Willie and Aretha Harrington; father of Antonio, Anquinette Harrington Carter, Tawanna Darlene Harrington, Christopher Frazier and Jeffery Frazier.
In 1963, he founded Harrington Funeral Home after graduating from Atlanta School of Mortuary Science. Prior, he attended Morris Brown College and Fort Valley State College.
Shortly after establishing Harrington Funeral Home, Harrington broke barriers by becoming the first Black police officer at the Valdosta Police Department in 1964.
As the patriarch of the Harrington family, Harrington was well known as a philanthropist and community ambassador who promoted peace and wellbeing.
Since, Harrington’s passing in 2000, the Harrington Funeral Home adopted the motto “where the legacy continues.”
Currently, Antonio is continuing the legacy of his father as owner, alongside his wife, Kathy, and their children.
“As my father aged, he began to teach me the business though I did not understand then, now as I teach my children I understand the importance of family legacy,” Antonio said. “The many lessons he taught me and the standard of service instilled, I have instilled in my own children.”
Antonio said his father inspired not only his family to be business men and women, law enforcement and advocates, but he inspired others in the community.
“We have historically provided our clients with high-quality customized services, distinctive merchandise and support, aspects which we consider to be vital attributes of our customer service. The quality of service that we provide and the experience has established generational relationships with families throughout the South Georgia region," Antonio said.
Harrington Funeral Home has expanded from Valdosta to Lakeland and Waycross.
