'Family Fun' comes to Scott Park

VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area EOA, Men 4 Men and Lowndes One Head Start joined forces Saturday to host the first Family Fun Day in Scott Park.
Among the vendors at the event were Beyond Billboard, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 90 Works, the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Georgia Home Visiting Program and Paparazzi Jewelry.
Children’s activities included a relay race, musical chairs and a bean bag toss where the prizes were toys, candy, and sometimes, even money.
Coastal Plain and Head Start are development grant programs that involve enriching communities through serving families, the elderly and the poor. Men 4 Men fatherhood is a support group that helps fathers maintain positive involvement in their children’s lives.
Dr. Tanya Thomas, executive director of Coastal Plain, said Family Fun Day is intended to be a family-friendly showcase of the various businesses in Valdosta.
“The vendors see this as a wonderful opportunity to do some community outreach. Instead of relying on the people to come to them, they come to the people,” she said.
“We also wanted something fun for the kids. Coastal Plain is all about childhood development and part of that is having fun and doing activities that challenge them.”
Henderica Robinson, 90 Works outreach specialist, said these events can reach beyond the family demographic.
“We mainly work with veterans and help them to become self-sufficient during hard times. However, a lot of our work overlaps with family support, so we’re happy to do an event like this and provide access to our services,” she said.
Nyesha Tooley, president of Coastal Plain’s parent committee, said she hopes this is the first of several annual Fun Days, noting that it's a fun passion project that brings the program and members of the community together.
“I started with the Coastal Plains program about six years ago when my daughter was 3. Men 4 Men have done this in other cities, but this is their first time doing it in Valdosta, and it's just been a blessing for our city,” she said.
“The people here and with Head Start love what they do and it translates to the work we do. The kids always get treated like our extended family, and fun just naturally comes. I really can’t wait to do another event in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.