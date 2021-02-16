VALDOSTA – Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand reopening.
The renovated store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, store representatives said in a statement.
A grand reopening is scheduled Saturday, Feb 20.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Valdosta community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 employees. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week. The store is located at 964 N. St. Augustine Road.
