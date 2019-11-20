Families 'escape' Valdosta Middle School

Submitted PhotoValdosta Middle School parents and students visited teachers who challenged them to uncover clues before escaping. VMS Parent and Family Engagement Program set up escape rooms earlier this month. Parents and students visited their language arts and social studies teachers who challenged them to uncover content-related clues before moving on to the next activity. 'Not everyone escaped but everyone had fun,' school officials said. 'Parents contribute significantly to the success of our students, and we thank them for their support.'