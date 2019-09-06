VALDOSTA — Wednesday will be a day for remembrances as ceremonies honoring the heroes and victims of the 9/11 attacks and of fallen Lowndes County deputies are planned.
At 11 a.m., the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will host the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony in front of the historic courthouse.
On Sept. 11, 2001, suicide terrorists hijacked jetliners which they flew into the two towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, causing thousands of deaths. A fourth hijacked jet was forced down by passengers in Pennsylvania.
The ceremony will include a welcome by Mayor John Gayle; a moment of silence with the Valdosta Fire Department Honor Guard; an invocation by Mike Davis; appropriate remarks; a wreath ceremony with Lowndes Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, Mayor Gayle and members of the city council and county commission; and a closing message by Chairman Slaughter.
At noon, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk will dedicate a monument to Lowndes County's fallen deputies at the northeast corner of the courthouse.
Since its creation in 1826, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has lost four deputies in the line of duty:
• Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah Coleman Dixon died Dec. 24, 1854 (Sheriff John T. Adams).
• Deputy Sheriff Alfred C. “Dick” Walden died June 18, 1955 (Sheriff Jewell L. Futch).
• Deputy Sheriff John Hall Rowe Jr. died April 17, 1986 (Sheriff G. Robert Carter).
• Deputy Sheriff Michael Christopher “Chris” Butler died February 25, 2017 (Sheriff Ashley Paulk).
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.