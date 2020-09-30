Fall weather is almost here

VALDOSTA — Fall weather is on the way to South Georgia, with cooler temperatures and almost no rain, forecasters said.
A cold front moving through the area brought heavy downpours Monday, said Tim Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Cooler, drier air is moving in behind the front, he said.
High temperatures in Valdosta are expected to drop into the high 70s for most of the week — eight to nine degrees below the usual average high for this time of year, said Derek Witt, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s weeklong, according to the weather service’s forecast.
“It’s a really nice start to the month of October,” Witt said.
Humidity will also drop during the week, he said.
A second cold front is expected to move through the region later in the week, but it will be a dry front, Barry said.
Neither forecaster expected any real chance of severe weather this week in South Georgia.
There is no major storm activity at the moment in either the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
