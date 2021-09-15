VALDOSTA — The past year has put the phrase "the show must go on" to the test.
In truth, in March 2020, the shows not only didn't go on, they came to a screeching halt. Not only were shows in rehearsal cancelled, producers and organizations scrapped entire seasons of theatre, dance, concerts and art exhibits.
The following fall, they either didn't offer a new season, or offered a mix of live and virtual performances, or offered events at a social distance.
Earlier this year, with COVID-19 cases down and people getting vaccinated, organizers prepared traditional slates of shows, concerts, exhibits.
Then came the delta variant.
The 2021-22 arts seasons have not been cancelled but they have dealt with adjustments.
Last month, Theatre Guild had scheduled performances of "Camelot" during a two-week period. But when a cast member was diagnosed with coronavirus, the first week of performances were rescheduled with the Guild doubling up on performances the next week.
Theatre Guild also made masks mandatory for audiences.
So, as Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance kicks off its season this week, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opens new exhibits next week and Valdosta Symphony Orchestra strikes up its first concert later that week, audiences should be aware of various options and protocols – as well as the possibility of changes in protocols and performance schedules.
Check with each organization when making reservations, buying tickets or closer to performance or opening dates.
ANNETTE HOWELL TURNER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Where: 527 N. Patterson St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Most opening receptions, however, are 5-7 p.m. Mondays on designated dates.
Admission: Free.
There are also numerous art classes and other events in the coming weeks.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
EXHIBITS
Opens Sept. 20: Amy Bennion, “Your Glass,” Erin Kendick, “The Things We Bring,” Travis D. Simmons, “Momus.”
Opens Nov. 8: Third Annual Regional Artist Community Exhibition, Harry and Suzanne Ally, “The Artist and the Muse,” Trevor T. Dunn, “If the River was Fire.”
SCORE CONCERTS
All concerts held 7-9 p.m. on scheduled dates at the Turner Center.
– "BACH to the Future, Classical Music in the Modern Age," Dec. 7.
– Nathan Meltzer, violin, Feb. 8.
– Julian Gargiulo, piano, April 14.
– A special musical presentation from the Valdosta High School Strings Program will take place 6 p.m., May 10, Turner Center Art Park. This SCORE season finale is free and open to the public.
PRESENTER SERIES
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts regularly hosts three nationally touring shows that will stop in Valdosta as part of the annual Presenter Series. The Presenter Series shows are scheduled for 2022 dates. The shows will be performed at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 247-2787. Turner expects to announce the shows in early October.
RKDS FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
More information: Visit www.RkdsFilmFest.com
What: A film festival featuring contest film entries and featured films.
RKDS Film Fest 2021 will feature chosen films. Run dates: Nov. 12, 13.
THEATRE GUILD VALDOSTA
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
What: The local theatre organization continues presenting its traditional Main Stage season of shows and its children Gingerbread Players productions.
MAIN STAGE
– Clue On Stage. Guild synopsis: "It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well ... dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, 'Clue' is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist." Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 2; 2 p.m., Sept. 26.
– Wonderful Christmas Time. A special holiday performance for the Guild's 33rd season. More details to be released later. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16-18; 2 p.m., Dec. 19.
– Southern Fried Funeral by Osborne & Eppler. Guild synopsis: "Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces – that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she's also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family – Southern-style." Run dates: 7:30p.m., Feb. 3-5 & 10-12; 2 p.m., Feb. 6.
– Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Guild synopsis: "Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., May 12-14 & 19-21; 2 p.m., May 15.
GINGERBREAD PLAYERS
– Sleepy Hollow. Book by Vera Morris. Music and Lyrics by Bill Francoeur. Based on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving. Guild synopsis: "When an inane schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow, he brings with him all his worldly possessions as he seeks a well-to-do wife. He’s sure his dream will come true when he spots the striking Katrina Van Tassel. Sadly for poor Ichabod, the boisterous Brom Bones is Katrina’s extremely jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman, the most renowned phantom of them all." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12-13 & 19-20; 2 p.m., Nov. 14 & 21.
– The Enchanted Bookshop by Todd Wallinger. Guild synopsis: "During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So, when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., March 25-26 & April 1-2; 2 p.m., March 27 & April 3.
VSU ART & DESIGN
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835 or visit www.valdosta.edu/art.
EXHIBITS
– Art & Design Faculty Exhibition, continues through Sept. 24.
– Art & Design Foundations: "From The Ground Up," Oct. 4-Nov. 5, with opening reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
– VSU Fall Senior Exhibition, Nov. 17-Dec. 9, with opening reception, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
– Valdosta National 2022, all-media juried competition, Jan. 18-Feb. 4, with opening reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
– "Black Is ...": New Work by Samuel Dunson and Traci Mims, Feb. 14-March 4, with opening reception: 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 14.
– VSU Student Competition, all-media juried competition, March 21-April 8, with opening reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.
– Spring Senior Exhibition, April 16-May 2, with opening reception, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
VSU THEATRE & DANCE
Where: Theatres in the VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
SHOWS
– Ugly Lies the Bone by Lindsey Ferrentino. VSU synopsis: "Newly discharged soldier Jess has finally returned to her Florida hometown. She brings with her not only vivid memories of Afghanistan, but also painful burns that have left her physically and emotionally scarred. Jess soon realizes that things at home have changed even more than she has. Through the use of virtual reality therapy, she builds a new world where she can escape her pain. As Jess advances farther in the virtual world, she begins to restore her relationships, her life, and, slowly, herself." Winner 2014 Woodward/Newman Drama Award. Winner 2015 Laurent/Hatcher Special Citation of Excellence. Finalist 2015 Susan Blackburn Prize. 2015 Kilroys List. This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16-18, 20-21; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Sawyer Theatre.
– Fall Dances: Identities. VSU synopsis: "... A collection of concert dance works and dance films created by VSU Dance faculty. Join us as we explore the many facets of identity and discover what makes us who we are through self expression, empowerment and community, presented to you in the comfort of your home. Dances will provoke, inspire, liberate, and leave audiences in awe as dances weave storytelling, abstract thought and superb artistry on the stage and in film. This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Sawyer Theatre.
– The Country Wife by William Wycherley. VSU synopsis: "Considered by many to be William Wycherley’s finest play, 'The Country Wife' is a rollicking sex comedy, that has both delighted and scandalized audiences since its first appearance onstage in 1675. Infamous playboy Harry Horner is a man with a plan – to seduce as many of London’s ladies as possible. ... Margery Pinchwife is the naïve but lusty young bride of one of the most jealous men in London, who arrives from the country eager to discover all the delights that the big city has to offer. When the two meet hilarity ensues, in this comedic romp filled with over the top characters, extraordinary wit, saucy innuendo and bawdy intrigue." This production contains mature themes, PG. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11-13, 15-16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Sawyer Theatre
– Skazki by Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield & Dr. Chip Crane. The annual theatre for young audiences tour. VSU synopsis: "This year’s Theatre for Young Audiences offering will be a new play by Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield and Dr. Chip Crane, featuring original adaptations of classic Russian fairy tales designed to spark the imaginations of the young and the young at heart. Audiences will be transported into the magical worlds of these classic tales filled with brave heroes and heroines, enchanted creatures and fearsome villains." This production is suitable for audiences of all ages, G. Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Sawyer Theatre. The show will also be available to play area schools as part of the tour.
– The Wolves by Sarah Delappe. VSU synopsis: "Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girl’s indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals." Finalist for 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This production contains adult language and themes, R. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-26, 28-March 1; 3 p.m., Feb. 27. Lab Theatre.
– 9 to 5 with music & lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, based on the 20th Century Fox picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin. Arrangements and additional Orchestrations Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire. VSU synopsis: "... Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic." Nominated for four 2009 Tony Awards including Best Original Score by Dolly Parton. Includes such songs as "Backwoods Barbie," "Heart to Hart," "Get Out and Stay Out" and the rousing title song. This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 14-16, 18-20; 3 p.m., April 17. Sawyer Theatre.
VALDOSTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Exceptions noted.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
Conductor: Howard Hsu.
CONCERTS
– Reflection: Rameau's "Les Boréades: Entrée pour les Muses," "Rosauro Marimba Concerto No. 1," featuring soloist Britton-René Collins on marimba; Debussy's "Petite Suite," Puccini's Music from "Turandot." Run date: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
– Forward: Beethoven's "Coriolan Overture," Corigliano's "Voyage," featuring Elizabeth Goode, flute, Doppler's Andante and Rondo for Two Flutes, Op. 25, featuring Elizabeth Goode and Jessica Sherer, flute, Mozart's Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K. 385 "Haffner." Run date: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16.
– Brubeck, Blues and American Roots: Chris Brubeck with Triple Play. Run date: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12.
– Euphoria: Holland's "The Party Starter," Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64 featuring Maria Ioudenitch, violin, and Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61. 7:30 p.m., March 26.
– Triumphant: Sibelius' "Finlandia," Op. 26, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major, Op. 10, featuring Beibei Lin, piano, Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67. 7:30 p.m., April 23.
