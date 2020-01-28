VALDOSTA – Local artists will have an opportunity to show off their talents during the LOVE Downtown campaign.
The “canvas” for the painting will be the green traffic box at the corner of North Ashley Street and Valley Street. Artists are asked to submit a small mural rendering to be considered for this project.
Submitted artwork must be non-offensive, political or socially acceptable in nature. Artists can either be alone or a group and total compensation for the project will be $250, organizers said. Artists must supply their art materials but can collect a draw of not more than half of the compensation payment.
The application deadline is Feb. 14 and jurying will take place the week of Feb. 16.
The official Love Downtown Valdosta campaign kicks off Feb. 1 and lasts for the entire month. The campaign incentivizes locals to visit downtown shops and restaurants by entering each person who spends $25 for a chance to win $200 in Downtown Dollars, organizers said.
“Spend a little bit, win a lot, is what we’re trying to do with this promotion. Encourage shopping small and local, spending in these shops and restaurants,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, in a statement. “We wanted to create a promotion that would encourage them to spend and also give them an incentive while doing so.”
The Valdosta Love Lock Fence is also still downtown and residents are invited to showcase their unbreakable love by adding their own personalized lock.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
