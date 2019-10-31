VALDOSTA – Guests are invited to Fifth Day Farm this week to horse around at its Second Annual Fall Festival.
The farm hosts two festival sessions from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road.
Janet Hendley, farm co-owner, said tickets are limited to about 100.
Activities include face painting, a hay bale maze, a trough with corn, a pumpkin patch that lends itself to photos and a petting zoo.
Fifth Day hosted its first fall festival last year as a way to become more visible to the public. Hendley said the event was pretty popular back then contributing to its return this year.
“We’ll try to do it every year,” she said.
Tickets are $30 for families up to six members and individual tickets are $10. Children ages 2 and younger are free. Tickets are available through event day as they last.
Visit Fifth Day Farm on Facebook to purchase tickets. Call (229) 413-3242 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.