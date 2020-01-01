Falcons player, Cairo native gives present to Boys & Girls Club members

ATLANTA — Children at the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club were given an early Christmas gift December 22 when they were given the opportunity to attend an Atlanta Falcons game in person.
With the assistance of Boys & Girls Club director Stephen Francis and the Falcons organization, Cairo native and current Falcons safety JJ Wilcox purchased 50 tickets for the Boys & Girls Club to attend the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Atlanta defeated Jacksonville 24-12.
Transportation was provided to and from the game, and each attendee was provided a meal voucher for concessions.
Wilcox, a former football star at Cairo High School, met the children and their chaperones at the stadium and spoke with them about the importance of making good choices and to always do their best in what they do. Wilcox was joined by his family.
"JJ Wilcox is the epitome of what you look for in a professional athlete that gives back to his community," Francis said. "His character is genuine with love, humility and commitment. He is a great role model for our children and expects them all to not only set goals but to work hard to achieve them."
