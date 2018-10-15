VALDOSTA — Capturing stories has always driven filmmaker Matt Chastain.
Now, his dream is about to come true.
Oct. 19, Valdosta Stadium Cinemas 16 will screen the premiere of his first film, “Small Group: The Movie.”
A native of Monticello, Chastain said he remembers standing on the street as a 10-year-old kid and watching crew members film scenes from “My Cousin, Vinny” in his hometown.
“It just ignited a passion, so (I) always had that passion for storytelling,” he said.
Performing and entertaining has been a continuous attraction for Chastain, who said he felt drawn to storytelling ever since he picked up his mom’s video camera for the first time.
“Anytime I had a chance to be in a school play or act in any way or make videos, I did that all through high school. I loved it,” Chastain said.
Before transferring to University of Georgia, Chastain attended Valdosta State University as a theatre major.
“I loved Valdosta State. I had a great time there,” he said. “It is such a beautiful campus, such friendly people.”
He moved on to UGA, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis on TV and video production.
After doing stage work, Chastain felt his heart belonged to production.
“Stage was fun, but I think I always knew that I had a passion for making pictures move,” he said.
That young boy who watched the creation of “My Cousin, Vinny” grew up to accomplish his goal and feed his desire to tell tales.
His new movie, “Small Group,” focuses on R. Scott Cooper – played by Sterling Hurst – a documentarian who relocates to Georgia with his family to explore the dwindling influence of Christianity in America, Chastain said.
“He infiltrates a small group, he and his wife do, in order to pull the curtain back and get some answers to tough questions people have,” he said.
Small groups are formed by eight to 12 people that convene regularly to support one another, have Bible study and dedicate themselves to group ministry, Chastain said.
Chastain acts as Shane, one of the group members who recruits Cooper and is the most hurt when the small group is exposed.
Chastain also wrote and directed the motion picture.
Directing the comedic drama was natural for Chastain, who owns a marketing company where he directs TV commercials and videos.
“It’s been the time of my life. I’ve absolutely had a wonderful time making this film and enjoying watching people enjoy it,” he said.
After numerous script rewrites,18 months and nine drafts, Chastain had himself a movie. It offers a raw depiction of the Christian perspective, he said.
“It’s very different than a lot of movies because it’s both a silly, super-funny comedy at certain points, but then, at other points, it’ll be heartbreaking and gut-wrenching and heartwarming,” he said.
Parts of “Small Group” was filmed in Guatemala and other scenes were filmed in Athens.
A member of a small group in his Athens church since 2014, Chastain said the movie is an opportunity for him to challenge his own culture.
“It’s a challenge when you look at yourself in the eyes of someone else,” he said.
The filmmaker believes small groups are the building blocks and social structures of modern-day churches. He said they are like having an extended family.
“i found (them) to be such an amazingly genuine execution of faith, so to speak. (They’re) just very, very vulnerable, very open; and, it just felt very real to me,” Chastain said.
He said the story of small groups was one that needed to be told, and with a seven-figure budget, he ventured on that path.
It took him about five months to raise the funds to make his movie with the assistance of friends, family and business associates.
“I think people are surprised when they hear some guy from some little town made a movie. They often expect it to be a low-budget, kind of cheesy movie,” he said, “and, people are always pleasantly surprised when they see the movie, and they see that the production level is awesome.”
Chastain said he hopes his story of pursuing a dream can be inspirational to others; and he said, no matter if his film succeeds or fails, at least he did it.
“Small Group” will have several showings for at least one week at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas 16 following opening day, Oct. 19.
“I think that the experience overall takes people on a very expected ride. … I hear it all the time, ‘We laughed. We cried. We went on a ride we did not expect,’” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.