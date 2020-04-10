VALDOSTA – With reports of the novel coronavirus being a threat to senior citizens, Adrian Rivers wants to ensure they get their necessities.
Rivers, founder of the When Leaders Meet organization, has established A Faithful Few Senior Concierge.
The service will provide senior citizens with options to retrieve groceries or medicine from pharmacies at no cost to them.
A person can order their items online, and a volunteer of A Faithful Few will pick up the groceries and deliver them to the person’s porch.
Or a person can contact A Faithful Few with their grocery order to be picked up and delivered, and then, reimburse the volunteer for the purchased items only. This is an option for people who cannot get to a computer, Rivers said.
“For now, the plan is to help during COVID-19, but if we see that there is an ongoing need for this after COVID-19, after the public health emergency is no longer,” he said, “then we’ll continue it.”
The concept came from Rivers helping his mother, who he said has health conditions. He said he didn’t want her doing her own grocery shopping, so he went to the store for her. He thought about others who could benefit from the assistance.
He called on Jazmine Rainge of the Bloom organization and Charity Daniels of the Heavenly Inspired Sisters organization for help with coordination.
He has reached out to senior-living apartment complexes to get the message out to senior citizens in need, he said.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t have individuals who are not eating because they’re immobile or because their health is compromised and they cannot get groceries,” Rivers said. “… I’m just hoping that this will just be a support to them that they recognize that although we are in this crisis, this pandemic, that they still have support. They have someone they can call on.”
All of the volunteers are considered “essential workers” so the service is only available after 5 p.m., Rivers said.
Call (229) 231-1376, or email whenleadersmeet@gmail.com, to utilize A Faithful Few Senior Concierge.
