VALDOSTA – When Dana Boruff was diagnosed with breast cancer in December, she leaned into her faith.
Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Lowndes County community, the Valdosta woman shares a message while benefitting a local nonprofit.
Partnering with a friend, Cheryl Collett, Boruff sells signs that read “Faith Over Fear.” Proceeds assist Living Bridges Ministry and its efforts to feed residents through the pandemic.
“I trusted the Lord through my cancer, and I just felt like people through this pandemic needed to know that the Lord is with them,” she said, “and that I put my faith in Him and I did not allow fear to define me.”
Boruff came in contact with Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, after Gunter spoke at a church gathering.
Boruff’s son began volunteering with the organization’s meal giveaways, an act that prompted Boruff to learn how she could help.
“When this pandemic hit, the Lord had touched my heart about young children who depended on lunch and breakfast at school, and I just didn’t know what that looked like (or) how they were going to be fed when they were not in school,” she said.
She donated meals to the ministry but called the effort insignificant, adding the amount of meals she provided was insufficient to the need.
She asked God what she could do to help.
After learning that her cousin has been selling signs to benefit her Florida community, Boruff decided to do the same locally.
Aside from donating the funding to Living Bridges, spreading the message of faith plays into the purpose of the signs.
“We wanted the children to be fed, but we wanted God to get the glory,” Boruff said. “The signs were more than just feeding children although that was so important. We wanted the community to know that you can trust God. Put your faith in God.”
The first round of sales netted $2,200 for Living Bridges. With the original estimate being $1,000, Boruff said people gave more than the $10 donation amount per sign.
Since the start of the pandemic, the nonprofit has given away thousands of meals in a drive-through fashion at its community center. Gunter said Living Bridges is consistently donates more than 450 meals weekly.
She labels Boruff’s fundraiser a blessing.
“God is working even in the midst of this. It seems chaotic. It seems scary, but God is working and there’s no way to not see Him if you’re looking for Him,” Gunter said.
“The signs are perfectly appropriate. Faith over fear. We should be discerning about what we’re doing and where we’re going, but we should not necessarily be scared. I’m amazed that God still gives me a front row seat every day to the miracles that occur.”
Living Bridges will continue its giveaway throughout May.
Signs will be available for purchase 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 8, and Friday, May 15, at the Living Bridges Ministry Community Center, 111 E. Adair St.
“I just pray that God has glory shining through all of this, and I just pray that the children that need it receive it,” Boruff said. “I’m just praying for these children’s bellies to be fed and for the Lord to receive all the glory.”
