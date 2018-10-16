VALDOSTA — Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” blasted through the speakers as joy saturated the faces of breast cancer survivors and their supporters.
The Pink Party was held Saturday in South Georgia Medical Center in partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.
“The reason for this is a celebration to God that we’re alive,” said Lawanna Barron, lead organizer and sorority member.
Barron, a stage three breast cancer survivor, was among the happy feet dancing to the sweet tunes Saturday.
“Today, I am a six-year survivor and I’m thankful,” she said.
She was diagnosed with cancer Feb. 23, 2012, and endured a bilateral mastectomy, or a removal of both breasts.
“When you go through a diagnosis of breast cancer, it’s probably the most devastating thing that you’ll ever hear,” she said. “But the thing (is) that God brought all of us here and that we are continuing to live.”
She said survivors must also be mindful of women diagnosed with breast cancer who are no longer with them.
During the gathering, women modeled in a fashion show, indulged in refreshments, danced with members of Valdosta Fire Department Pink Heals organization and took advantage of a photo booth.
Medals were also given to each woman as she was recognized for the amount of years she has survived breast cancer.
The women lined up for photos alongside a pink fire truck, brought in by Tift County Fire Department, and they also signed the truck.
“One of the things that we know is that, in the past, breast cancer has been seen as a deadly disease,” Barron said.
She said due to the treatment and completed research, breast cancer is now considered to be a chronic illness.
“God blessed us to be alive another day, another year. That’s what this is about,” she said.
The concept for a Pink Party originated through one of Barron’s sorority sisters, Alfie Armstrong.
Armstrong had invited Barron to Pink Parties in Atlanta, but due to Barron’s chemotherapy treatment, she couldn’t attend. This sparked an idea to begin hosting her own Pink Party.
The observance began at 306 North before moving to SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center, and then SGMC cafeteria.
The event has outgrown each venue, a response Barron said was a blessing to God.
“The most important thing about this celebration is that now it helps people to be able to come out and to be able to talk about that ‘I am a survivor,' and so, by each survivor using their personal testimony shows the test that they have been through so that they can be an inspiration to other women,” she said.
Barron agrees her party creates a sisterhood and can be used as an inspirational tool. She said it’s a time when women can gather with others who have shared their same experience.
The Pink Party has created discussion about breast cancer, Barron said.
“Now because of the pink party you can talk about it because we celebrate life and God’s blessings,” she said.
She urges people to know their family history, converse with their physicians about this history and get routine mammograms all as preventative efforts.
Valdosta resident Sara Moore attended the party to honor her cousin-in-law, Nina Grace King, and her sister, Marlene Martin.
King had been diagnosed with cancer six times before passing away in August, Moore said. Martin died of cancer on Labor Day with a blood clot in her lungs, Moore said.
Moore supported her two friends, Sarah Shaw and Susan Leonard, during the party.
Shaw is a five-year survivor of non-hormonal breast cancer. Leonard was diagnosed with two types of breast cancer in 2003 and colon cancer in 2011.
“God’s been good. God’s blessed us all. We’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” Shaw said.
Shaw has attended the Pink Party for the last five years because she believe it’s a good support group.
“We all have the same thing in common. We all had to survive cancer. We’ve had to encourage each other, and that’s why I keep coming back,” she said.
Sgt. Darren Williams and Battalion Chief Ronald Skrine, both of VFD, represented Pink Heals Valdosta South Georgia Association at the event.
The chapter supports people who are battling cancer and is a subset of the national organization. Williams is the local Pink Heals president and Skrine is the vice president.
“We want to support people that are battling, that have battled, that have made it through and that are living,” Williams said.
He agreed Pink Heals involvement at the party demonstrates to the community that the fire department supports them in more than one way.
“We’re here on our day off just trying to be out in the community and let people know that we’re here, that we do care,” Williams said.
It was the first time a local Pink Heals fire truck has been at the Pink Party, organizers confirmed.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
