Fair weather on the way

VALDOSTA — Following a stretch of rainy weather, South Georgia can look forward to some calm and sunny days, forecasters said.
“It’s a pretty quiet week,” said Dave Bowers, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather,
The cause of the pleasant weather is a high-pressure ridge parked over Georgia, said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Daytime highs should gradually rise during the week, running from 70 degrees Tuesday to 80 degrees during the weekend, according to the weather service’s forecast.
The normal high for this time of year is about 71 degrees, Bowers said. Overnight lows should also warm up, climbing from the lower 30s Tuesday night to the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday; Bowers said Valdosta’s normal low at this time of year is 46.
No rain is expected during the week, Montgomery said.
Neither forecaster expected any real chance of severe weather in South Georgia in the upcoming week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.