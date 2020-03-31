VALDOSTA — Following a night of lightning and high winds, Lowndes County should see a week of pleasant and slightly cooler weather, according to forecasters.
A low-pressure system in Alabama was expected to bring rain, wind, possible hail and isolated tornadoes into South Georgia later Tuesday, said Israel Gonzales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The biggest chance for severe weather was expected between 2-6 p.m., said Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Gonzales said the storm system would be fast-moving, leaving the rest of the week with fair weather.
The weather service’s forecast calls for high temperature Wednesday to only reach 70 degrees, with a low that evening in the upper 40s.
During the rest of the week, sunny skies should be the rule, Erickson said, and daytime highs, though slowly warming, should stay in the 70s through Friday, approaching 80 during the weekend.
Erickson said he didn’t see any real chance of severe weather in South Georgia from Wednesday onward.
As with most of the rest of the nation, the weather service is being impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Gonzales said the weather service’s Tallahassee location is working with a reduced office staff.
