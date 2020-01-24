VALDOSTA – Drivers getting bogged down by the traffic at Forrest Street and Park Avenue will get relief in the coming months.
The City of Valdosta plans to widen lanes on Park and add a designated turning lane to alleviate traffic in the area. The project is expected to begin Feb. 4 and last approximately 90 days.
Kevin Tolliver, project manager for the Valdosta engineering department, noted the single lanes northbound and southbound lead to increased congestion when a driver waits to make a turn. The intersection experiences particularly high traffic levels in the morning during school drop off and afternoons when the school day ends.
"I was out there this morning at 8 and traffic was backed up past Lakeland (Highway)," Tolliver said.
The city will add a protected left turn lane southbound on Forrest and improve striping to help with traffic flow, he said.
Tolliver confirmed the project will receive $200,000 in funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation, in addition to 10% matched by the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.