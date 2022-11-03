Three short weeks ago, the Valdosta Wildcats were flying high – 8-0, undefeated in Region 1-7A and ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.
Then everything came crashing down for the ‘Cats as subpar play, injuries and illness began surging through the team the last two weeks of the regular season.
With the ‘Cats being off this week before the kickoff of state playoffs next week, let’s get to some Extra Points...
1) Ending in a whimper
Last week against rival Colquitt, the ‘Cats were shut down by an improved Packer defense in a 24-6 loss to end the regular season.
Without top receiver Jalen Whitehead, the Packers could focus on taking away the Valdosta run game – holding the ‘Cats to a season-low 59 yards rushing.
As a team, Valdosta notched a season-low 144 yards of total offense with just 10 first downs and converted a woeful 3 of 14 on third down against the Packers.
Defensively, the ‘Cats battled the high-powered Packers offense and held it to a season-low 24 points. The Packers finished with 229 total yards, led by junior quarterback Neko Fann’s 168 yards passing.
Trailing by 11 points with 8:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the ‘Cats came out throwing but sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson’s drive lasted just two plays as he was picked off by Colquitt safety Lyric Thomas for the second time in the game – setting up the Packers first-and-10 with 8:18 to go.
The turnover led to a scoring drive as Fann hit Ny Carr on a long pass play down to the 1-yard line on first down, then Day’Shawn Brown powered into the end zone to put the game away with 7:41 left.
Including Whitehead, the ‘Cats were down six starters on offense and lost offensive tackle Jalen Burgess to a knee injury in the first half against Colquitt.
“Right now, we’re a young offense and we were down six starters on offense. That’s tough in 7A ball, and it totaled us tonight,” Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. “Burgess went down and he’s one of our leaders on offense and we were gimped up at running back again. Gatlin got gimped up again, not having (Jalen) Whitehead out for the season and (Jontavious) McGriff didn’t play. We’re just young, man. But you can’t sit there and cry about it. You’ve got to step up and make plays.
“It’s unlucky. ... We’ve been healthy all year long. But the last two games, you lose six starters on offense at the wrong time. As coaches and players, we’ve got to find a way to get over and move forward with it and like I say, next man up. The young guys have got to step up and play and make plays.”
All season, the collision course between Valdosta and No. 2 Colquitt seemed destined to be a thriller. Valdosta boasting the top defense in 7A against one of the most prolific offenses in 7A in Colquitt in the 108th meeting all-time.
Sign us all up, right?
Well, with Valdosta losing to Camden, we lost the chance to see the two top teams in Region 1-7A put their undefeated records on the line. We also didn’t get the clear-cut region winner we deserved. Though Colquitt was favored to win and clinched the region title with the win, it would have been fun to see both teams collide at full strength.
2) How ‘bout them ‘Cats?
In Year 2 under Felton, Valdosta doubled its win total from a season ago – flipping a 4-6 season into an 8-2 campaign.
The ‘Cats fielded a better team on both sides of the ball this season as they scored 32 more points and allowed 86 fewer points than they did last season.
Defensively, this Valdosta team has yielded just 76 points all season – good for the fewest points allowed since the 61 points given up by Nick Hyder’s state championship team in 1992.
Juniors Eric Brantley Jr. and Omar White have anchored the defense all season long.
Brantley has 55 tackles on the season (46 solo), 32 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures. White has 66 tackles (50 solo) with 28 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 11 pressures.
Past that duo, the ‘Cats get more impressive – led by Jarius Curry’s 71 tackles, including 12 for loss, six sacks, 10 pressures and a fumble recovery.
Junior Jaylen Bentley has broken out this season with 57 tackles (35 solo), eight tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The leader of the fearsome defensive line is senior TJ Morrison. Morrison’s has a solid season with 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack so far.
Senior cornerback Tim Roberson started the season with one of the most productive starts to a season by a defensive back. Roberson had seven interceptions in his first six games. Teams have been wise to stay away from the ball-hawking senior. He also leads the team with two fumble recoveries and has 10 passes defended and 22 tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks this season.
The 2022 Valdosta defense has recorded 99 tackles for loss, 38.5 sacks, 48 pressures, 22 passes defended, 15 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.
3) Being the guy
Sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson has performed admirably in his first full season as Valdosta’s starting quarterback.
Robinson has hit on 61 of his 127 passes for 878 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions – two of those picks came last week against Colquitt.
Against Colquitt, Robinson completed just 9 of 26 for 85 yards with the aforementioned two interceptions.
Robinson also has flashed impressive athleticism. He’s carried 73 times for 482 yards and six touchdowns, ranking him among the leaders in Region 1-7A in rushing touchdowns.
The young quarterback has had impressive stretches of play this season and was instrumental in Valdosta defeating Lowndes for the first time since 2016.
4) Zapeta’s bounce back
Senior kicker Antonio Zapeta went 2 for 2 on field goals last week against Colquitt, bouncing back from an 0 for 2 performance in Valdosta’s win over Richmond Hill Oct. 14.
Zapeta hit from 27 in the first quarter, then banged in another from 43 – his longest of the season – to make it 10-6 with 10:14 left in the third quarter.
5) Valdosta’s playoff
opponent
No. 10 Valdosta hosts East Coweta (5-4, 1-2 Region 2-7A) in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs Nov. 11.
East Coweta started the season 4-1 with blowout wins over Hillgrove and Lowndes, but finished the season losing three of its last four games.
Valdosta is 1-0 all-time against East Coweta, defeating the Indians 14-13 back on Nov. 21, 1997 under head coach Mike O’Brien.
