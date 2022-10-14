Fresh off a win over rival Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic last week, the Valdosta Wildcats (7-0, 1-0 Region 1-7A) host the Richmond Hill Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 Region) tonight in a region matchup.
Let’s talk about what was and what is in this week’s edition of Extra Points...
1) VANQUISHING THE VIKINGS
After five straight losses to their crosstown rivals, the ‘Cats got it done with defense in a 13-6 win in the Winnersville Classic.
In a classic defensive battle, all the points in the game were scored in the first half – creating some drama as the game rolled into the fourth quarter.
Todd Robinson’s 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter not only ensured the ‘Cats wouldn’t be shut out in this year’s Classic, but no one knew it would be the only lead change of the game.
The drama down the stretch came from several Valdosta drives stalling in the second half with opportunities to put the game away as well as the failed two-point conversion after Robinson’s touchdown.
Down the stretch, I felt there could only be one of three outcomes: 1) Valdosta scores to seal the game, 2) Lowndes scores to force OT or goes for two and steals the win, or 3) Valdosta’s defense decides it.
While the ‘Cats couldn’t find the end zone in the second half, they kept the Vikings from finding it also. Although the Vikings looked to score on a pass from Marvis Parrish to Ronnie Davis, the touchdown was wiped away due to the Vikings having an ineligible receiver downfield.
Ultimately, Valdosta went with Option 3. Jaylen Bentley picked off Parrish for an interception, then Amari Tomblin batted down a pass by Snellgrove as time expired.
Rivalry, pageantry, drama, energy, atmosphere – this year’s Winnersville was a classic any way you slice it.
2) OMAR FOR MVP
With seven solo tackles, three assists, six tackles for losses and two sacks, Valdosta junior defensive tackle Omar White was named the Winnersville Classic Most Valuable Player.
“It means a lot,” White said of winning Winnersville MVP. “Being able to come play in my first Winnersville with Coach Felton. I’m glad I was able to experience this. He’s put us through it day in and day out. I credit Coach Felton for this MVP.”
Led by White, edge rusher Eric Brantley and senior TJ Morrison, the Valdosta defensive line made life difficult on the Lowndes offensive line, putting lots of pressure on Parrish and keeping talented back Jacarre Fleming from making too many big plays out of the backfield.
“We go in every day in practice, working hard,” White said. “The Big 3, we don’t take no breaks. I know I couldn’t do it by myself. I couldn’t do it without 9 (Brantley) and 8 (Morrison). Those boys are dogs and we go at it every day.
“Late in the game, when somebody needs to make a stop, they call on me and 9. So we know what time it is. We know what we’ve got to do. ... I think this gives us a lot of confidence going on the rest of the season. (The goal is to) win the rest of the region, get a bye in the first round of the playoffs and the ultimate goal is state.”
After the game, head coach Shelton Felton called White and Brantley “game-changers”.
“That’s who they are. They play physical, fast. They play Wildcat football and those guys are hard to block,” Felton said. “If those guys are having a great night, it’s hard to beat us on defense.”
3) PASSING THE TEST
In a battle of first-year sophomore starters, it was Valdosta QB Todd Robinson coming out on top.
Robinson overcame an early fumble and an interception to lead the ‘Cats to victory. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 90 yards, but rushed for 51 yards including a 19-yard touchdown run for Valdosta’s first score of the night.
“The thing about it, and we talked about it – the atmosphere,” Felton said. “It was a great atmosphere and he had those normal jitters that he hadn’t had in a while, but he got it together. He performed, he got us lined up and made some big throws. He just played good and I’m proud of him. He’s done what I want him to do.”
On the Lowndes side, Parrish went 6 of 16 for 52 yards with an interception along with 47 yards rushing in the loss.
4) ‘IN FELTON WE TRUST’
Prior to the final game of the 2021 season, Felton had his interim tag removed – becoming the first Black head football coach in Valdosta program history.
Inheriting a depleted Valdosta team due to GHSA sanctions from recruiting violations against former head coach Rush Propst, Felton led the ‘Cats through a tumultuous season that saw them finish 4-6. The success the team had was largely due to a senior class galvanized by being banned from playing in the postseason.
Felton dedicated the win over Lowndes to those seniors before taking time to reflect on criticisms he heard in his first season at Valdosta.
“It means a lot, man,” an emotional Felton said after the game. “For those seniors last year, this is for them. They fought through. They believed in me. They didn’t quit on me. They helped build this standard and it’s emotional.
“I don’t want to ruin the night, but I heard a lot of comments about my color and how I couldn’t win this and how I couldn’t coach and the score says 13-6 Valdosta. That means I can coach a little bit being a man of color.”
On social media following Winnersville, several Valdosta fans and supporters shared pictures from the event with the caption ‘In Felton We Trust’.
The 43-year old coach has his ‘Cats 7-0 for the first time since 2014.
5) ROBERSON’S STREAK
An unprecedented trend that has been fun to watch is the run Valdosta senior cornerback and team captain Tim Roberson has been on this season.
Roberson came into last week’s matchup at Lowndes with an interception in six consecutive games and seven overall this season.
Roberson’s streak came to an end against the Vikings, although he nearly came up with another interception late in the game. Roberson and a teammate both went up to try and pick off a pass by Lowndes freshman Tayt Snellgrove intended for wide receiver Kevis Thomas. The ball brushed off the hands of both ‘Cats before landing in the hands of Thomas for a key first down.
With three games left in the regular season, Roberson needs one more interception to tie Derek Shaw’s single-season record of eight. He would need seven more interceptions to break Shaw’s career record of 13.
6) ‘CATS FROM AROUND THE WAY
Tonight’s game pits two teams with the same colors and the same team name as the Richmond Hill Wildcats come to town.
Richmond Hill dropped its region opener last week, losing to the Camden County Wildcats 21-14.
For the season, Richmond Hill averages 21.4 points per game.
Senior quarterback Ty Goldrick currently leads Region 1-7A in passing yardage, completions and attempts. Goldrick is the only quarterback in the region with over 1,000 yards passing as he enters tonight’s game with 1,072 yards. He’s tied with Valdosta’s Todd Robinson for second in the region with eight touchdown passes this season.
Valdosta will have to contend with a trio of talented Richmond Hill receivers, led by senior Ravon Grant.
Grant leads Region 1-7A in catches by a wide margin as his 46 catches are 27 more than the next player on the list, Colquitt’s Landen Thomas, with 19 catches.
Grant leads the region in receiving yards and is tied with Thomas with four touchdowns.
Flanking Grant is Mason Wilcox and Andrew Matthews. Wilcox has 15 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns while Matthews has nine catches for 134 yards on the season.
Defensively, Richmond Hill allows 23.4 points per game.
Sophomore Gabriel Bauman leads the team in tackles (64), while junior Brian Ruland leads the team with five sacks on the season.
The Richmond Hill defense thrives on creating turnovers, but not in the way of interceptions. Despite having just one interception through seven games, the defense has registered 11 fumble recoveries this season.
Richmond Hill has had several chances to put a signature win in its back pocket. They handed Region 3-4A New Hampstead (5-1) its lone loss this season – a 28-27 win in overtime — but lost convincingly to Ware County 20-7 and Coffee County 51-17. They’ll be looking to beat Valdosta for the second time tonight.
The first time Richmond Hill faced Valdosta, it was in the 2019 Class 6A quarterfinals. Valdosta was expected to make a deep playoff run and was heavily favored going into that matchup, but Richmond Hill pulled the upset with a 16-14 win.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
