After shutting out Richmond Hill 20-0 last week, the Valdosta Wildcats (8-0, 2-0 Region 1-7A) moved into No. 3 in Class 7A in the latest state rankings – just behind No. 1 Buford and No. 2 Colquitt County.
This week, the ‘Cats travel to Kingsland, Georgia to battle the Camden County Wildcats in a key region matchup.
Let’s kick some Extra Points...
1) ANOTHER SHUTOUT
Valdosta’s blanking of Richmond Hill was its third shutout of the season. Though the defense had the ball moved on it early, Richmond Hill never found a way to capitalize with points on the board.
Defensively, Valdosta held Richmond Hill to 169 total yards.
Ty Goldrick, who came in as the No. 1 quarterback in Region 1-7A in passing yardage and second in the region in touchdowns, completed 16 of 33 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns.
Eric Brantley Jr., Omar White and Jarius Curry each had a sack, with Brantley getting four hurries on Goldrick in the game.
Region 1-7A leading rusher Zion Gillard was held to just 30 yards on 10 carries while running mate Caleb Easterling had seven carries for 27 yards in the loss.
2) QUIETLY PRODUCTIVE
Despite neither team getting on the scoreboard in the first half, it was a quietly efficient and complete night on offense for the ‘Cats.
Sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson completed 12 of 20 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Jalen Whitehead was a prime beneficiary of Robinson’s handiwork with four catches for 122 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown with 8:20 left in the game.
“We liked the matchup,” Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said of the 82-yard strike. “They were going man and we got one-on-one with the safety and as a matter of fact, Todd called it. He checked it off and called it. It was a great call by him. He threw the bomb and it was a great catch and once we scored there, we could breathe a little bit up 20-0 and we kind of knew it was over with then.”
Without seniors Charles Williams and Ahmad Denson due to injury, the bulk of the carries went to junior running back Jordan Gatlin.
The 5-foot-6, 145-pound back turned in the finest game of his career with 16 carries for 170 yards, including a 75-yard scamper to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Eric Brantley for Valdosta’s first points of the night with 7:57 to go in the third quarter.
“I’m proud of Gatlin,” Felton said. “He’s very undersized, but he has a big heart. I love him to death. He’s a fighter and he just kept running. He ran hard tonight and we leaned on him and leaned on him. I told him it’s the SEC of the South – you’ve gotta tote the rock and he toted it every time. He did a great job.”
Valdosta ran the ball 35 times for 248 yards, earning 15 first downs and converting 5 of 13 chances on third down.
3) NO GOOD
Friday night was not a good night for field goal kickers on either side as Valdosta’s Antonio Zapeta went 0 for 2 – getting a 35-yard field goal blocked with 4:37 left in the first quarter and missing low and wide on 39-yarder on fourth and 22 with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
Richmond Hill sophomore kicker Blake Williams went 0 for 3 on field goals – missing from 54 and 46 earlier in the game and getting another 46-yarder blocked by Brantley with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
4) A WAY TO
NEUTRALIZE?
Last week’s game was one of the few times where a team found an effective strategy for dealing with Valdosta’s vaunted defensive line.
Though Richmond Hill only produced 69 yards rushing – affirming the fact that no team has really been able to run the ball with great success against Valdosta thus far – they did a good job of keeping the heat off of Goldrick, which allowed them to move the ball with some success.
Richmond Hill’s blocking scheme held up well for one half before Valdosta eventually got the pressure they wanted in the second half.
“They did a good job of rolling away from us and getting on the edge, mass protection and taking shots – it was good playing on their part,” Felton said of Richmond Hill’s early success moving the ball down the field. “Everybody knows the D-line is our strength, so if we’re rushing three or four, they’re blocking with six or seven. They had us outnumbered, which was a good plan but we just kept battling and we got through it.”
5) ANOTHER CAT FIGHT
After dispatching the Wildcats of Richmond Hill last week, Valdosta will see the Camden County Wildcats await on their home turf tonight.
Tonight’s matchup will be the first between the two teams since Oct. 2, 2015. On that night, Camden defeated Valdosta 31-10.
Historically, tonight’s game could be tight. Valdosta holds the edge all-time 8-6, but Camden has won six of the last seven meetings.
Camden comes into tonight’s game with a 5-3 record and a 1-1 mark in region play. They’re coming off of a 49-21 blowout loss to Colquitt last week.
Offensively, junior Jaden Dailey is arguably Camden’s most explosive player.
Dailey has 80 carries for 516 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also has five catches for 87 yards through eight games.
The other candidate for Camden’s best player is junior Jamarley Riddle.
Riddle leads the team with 787 all-purpose yards – 391 yards off of kick and punt returns and 350 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on the year.
Quarterback play hasn’t been a strength for Camden as the team has only thrown for 322 yards all season with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Camden’s offense averages 29.9 points per game while the defense allows 15.75 points per game.
Senior safety Jake Lindsey leads the Camden defense with 11.3 tackles per game and 9.0 tackles for loss this season. The Army commit has two sacks from the safety position as well.
6) WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, Valdosta would match its best start to a season since 2001 at 9-0. The ‘Cats would also move to 3-0 in region play.
With a loss, the chances of Valdosta hosting a state playoff game would be up in the air – setting up a collision course for the Region 1-7A Championship in the season finale Oct. 28 against Colquitt.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
