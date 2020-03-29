VALDOSTA — In a county as rich with agriculture as Lowndes County, the expertise offered by the local extension office is viewed as being extremely valuable.
The Lowndes County extension agency is part of the UGA Extension Service, which is part of the university’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Extension services have been around since 1914. They were created to be a local resource for the latest research-based information in agriculture, youth development through the 4-H and Family and Consumer Science. They were created by the Smith-Lever Act of 1914.
The Lowndes County extension agency is located at 2102 E. Hill Ave. Lowndes County is part of the Extension Service’s Southwest District. Ft. Valley State University also has an agent for its own extension service housed in the Lowndes office.
Jake Price is the Lowndes County extension agent/coordinator.
Lowndes County Agricultural Agent Andy Carter said the 2017 Farm Gate value in Lowndes County was $69,500,000. In addition, Carter said there were 514 active farms and 208 producing farms in Lowndes as of 2019.
Price has said the extension agency has specialists in many agricultural areas to include plant pathology, entomology, forestry, turf grass, pecans, weed science, tobacco, cotton/peanuts and livestock.
The extension service works closely with farmers, small landowners, residents and homeowners to help them make informed decisions in agricultural and natural resources. Agriculture is a broad term that encompasses
many topics ranging from row crop and vegetable production to tree crops to turf and ornamental plants.
The extension service offers numerous programs to help farmers and the community enhance the region’s agriculture. Subjects of agriculture production meetings in late winter/ early spring have included cotton production, pecan production, peanut production, row crop disease/fertility, vegetable production, citrus, forage production, livestock, managing ponds, etc. All of the programs are presented by various instructors, most holding doctorates in their fields.
The UGA Extension Service’s main campuses include locations in Athens, Griffin, Statesboro and Tifton. Extension departments include agricultural and applied economics; agricultural leadership, education and communication; animal and dairy science; biological and agricultural engineering; crop and soil sciences; entomology; food science and technology; horticulture; plant pathology; poultry science.
In addition to the offices, the service has various centers throughout the state: Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development; Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health; Georgia Center for Urban Agriculture & Environmental Sciences.
Extension facilities include Attapulgus Research & Education Center, Attapulgus; Blueberry Research and Demonstration Farm, Alma; Burton 4-H Center, Tybee Island; Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, Savannah; Consortium for Internet Imaging & Database Systems (service center); Central Georgia Research and Education Center, Eatonton; C.M. Stripling Research Park, Camilla (research park); Fortson 4-H Center, Hampton; Georgia Mountain Research & Education Center, Blairsville; Jekyll Island 4-H Center, Jekyll Island; Northwest Georgia Research & Education Center, Calhoun; Research and Education Garden, Griffin; Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Eatonton; Southeast Georgia Research & Education Center, Midville; Southwest Georgia Research & Education Center, Plains; Structural Pest Control Training Facility, Griffin; Vidalia Onion & Vegetable Research Center, Lyons (farm); Wahsega 4-H Center, Dahlonega.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
