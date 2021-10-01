Expo Latino coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A celebration of Latino culture comes to Valdosta.
The Willis L. Miller Library on Julia Drive will be the site of Expo Latino 2-21 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 9.
The expo — featuring dance, cultural exhibits, cooking, food, educational activities and music — grew out of a previous festival that had been held in the Lake Park area for a few years, said Arthur Morin, president of the Valdosta Latino Association.
“The small Lake Park festivals were aimed mainly at the migrant worker community,” he said. “We decided to take it to the next level.”
There was no specific organization responsible for the festivals, which made things such as fundraising and hiring equipment such as porta-potties difficult, Morin said.
The Valdosta Latino Organization, which is responsible for Expo Latino, was formed in 2019 and registered with the state as a nonprofit organization.
By holding the new festival in Valdosta, organizers hope to reach more people, Morin said.
“A cultural exchange is hard to do way out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
Sponsors include Lee Container, Georgia Power, the United Way, Clinch Memorial Hospital, Great American Cobbler, Trejo, Barnes Healthcare Services and Voight’s Crane Rental.
For more information, go to www.valdostalatino.org.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
