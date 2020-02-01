VALDOSTA – Drivers will experience a small change at the Exit 22 interchange at Interstate 75 starting Tuesday.
Traffic is scheduled to shift to the outside lanes of North Valdosta Road at the Exit 22 interchange starting Feb. 4, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
In a statement, state transportation officials said drivers will travel in their permanent lane designations, but only on the outside lanes while center medians are being constructed.
Once the contractor, Reames and Son Construction Company Inc., finishes the center medians, it will begin placing final asphalt topping throughout the exit, according to transportation officials.
Part of a $49 million GDOT project to reconstruct interchanges at Exit 22 and 29, work is scheduled to be complete within the year, GDOT said.
Citing the old bridges were built in 1960 and outdated for current traffic, the state transportation department expects the project to improve traffic flow and capacity, while improving visibility for drivers exiting the ramps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.