Exit 11 slated for bridge replacement

VALDOSTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to overhaul yet another interstate exchange in Lowndes County.
Exit 11, which carries the Madison Highway over Interstate 75, will have its bridges and approaches replaced with a single bridge, the GDOT said in a statement. The ramps will be equipped with roundabouts.
The current twin-bridge setup was built in 1961. No start date for the new bridge has been set but construction should be complete by June 30, 2024, state documents show.
Reames and Son Construction of Valdosta got the construction job with a low bid of almost $36 million, documents show.
Businesses at the intersection include a Pilot truck stop with a Wendy’s restaurant, a fruit stand, a motel, a chrome shop and a gas station.
Exit 11 is only the latest interstate exchange in Lowndes County to be scheduled for a bridge replacement in recent years. Work continues on a similar project on Exit 2 in Lake Park, while Exit 29 in Hahira also got a new bridge.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
