VALDOSTA – Ever wanted to travel back in time?
Thanks to All Shades Living Black History Museum and Artist Exhibit, guests will be able to do just that.
A tour guide will greet guests and lead them on a journey through living statues spanning from as early as Egyptian times up to present day.
According to Richell Hart, who is responsible for the event, it's a way to combine entertainment and education for all ages.
In addition to the museum, there will be live music, poetry, dancing and hors d'oeuvres.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Funds raised will go toward future events and to help organizations throughout the community.
The event will be held at VSU's Woman's Building, 1409 N. Patterson St. Showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
