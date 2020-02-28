VALDOSTA – Ever wanted to travel back in time?

Thanks to All Shades Living Black History Museum and Artist Exhibit, guests will be able to do just that.

A tour guide will greet guests and lead them on a journey through living statues spanning from as early as Egyptian times up to present day.

According to Richell Hart, who is responsible for the event, it's a way to combine entertainment and education for all ages.

In addition to the museum, there will be live music, poetry, dancing and hors d'oeuvres.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Funds raised will go toward future events and to help organizations throughout the community.

The event will be held at VSU's Woman's Building, 1409 N. Patterson St. Showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.

