MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The 23d Wing is conducting a force protection exercise Tuesday through Thursday at Moody Air Force Base.
People living near the base may expect an increased presence of military activity on base, according to a statement from Moody. Gate closures and slowed traffic are possible.
All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers.
Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office, (229) 257-4146. Visit Moody's official website www.moody.af.mil for more information.
