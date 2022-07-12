VALDOSTA – Jacob Whiting, a Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter, was honored Monday for rendering aid in a June 30 accident near Interstate 75 Exit 16.
Whiting received commendation from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners for taking action "without any hesitation" while he was off-duty, County Manager Paige Dukes said.
“A vehicle was down off of the road and there was a female patient there who was too wrapped up in her seatbelt and needed assistance. Firefighter Whiting, again, without hesitation, stopped and rendered that aid and had the patient ready for EMS when they got there,” she said.
“Firefighter Whiting, we’re so proud of you. You are the standard we strive to set every single day. You talked about training, and I know you have tremendous training there, but for that to be fundamental for how you respond to our citizens and the action that you took, we’re just so proud of you and look forward to what you have in your future.”
Whiting’s commendation, read by Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, reads:
“Lowndes County strives for excellence in protecting the citizens that we serve. On June 30th of 2022, this was placed into action and embodies selfless service resulting in the saving of a life. Jacob Aaron Whiting is recognized for skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during the time of need of this 11th day of July 2022.”
For his part, Whiting said his responsibilities to the community don't stop just because he is off of the clock.
"I am humbled to be honored with this award from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. What we do at Lowndes County Fire Rescue is a passion both on duty and off,” he said.
“I just happened to be at the right place and the right time and I am glad I was able to help until EMS arrived. As a husband and father in this community, I am proud to serve our residents to the best of my abilities.''
