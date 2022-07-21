VALDOSTA – Law enforcement and fire rescue were recognized by the Exchange Club.
The Exchange Club of Valdosta annually awards Firefighter of the Year and Peace Officer of Year to City of Valdosta and Lowndes County safety agencies.
Roger Horton, immediate past president of the Exchange Club, said each agency chooses an employee whom they feel deserves recognition.
2022 Firefighters of the Year
Lt. Michael Walden, Valdosta Fire Department.
Firefighter William Sumner, Valdosta Fire Department.
Firefighter Carl Walker Jr., Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
2022 Peace Officers of the Year
Lt. Tim Glassner, Lowndes County Sheriff Department.
Officer Randall Hancock, Valdosta Police Department.
Each of the recipients received a plaque and a $500 check from the club.
The club invited Valdosta and Lowndes County safety agencies and their families to honor each officer and firefighter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.