VALDOSTA – Exchange Club recently held its 2022-23 installation of officers banquet.
The Exchange Club of Valdosta inducted new officers at its annual banquet at the Courtyard Marriott.
2022-23 officers are Jennifer R. Williams (LODAC), presidents; Taylor Strickland (Children's Advocacy Center), vice president; Zeke Dorsey (Citizens Community Bank), treasurer; Peyton Lowe (Children's Advocacy Center), secretary.
“I am very excited about becoming president because it gives me an opportunity to educate and get others involved,” Williams said. “My goal is to provide additional community service programs to increase membership.”
“Exchange Club core values are family, community and country. Through the Programs of Service – Americanism, community service and youth programs – members support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in our country and honor military and public service providers, to name a few. Exchange’s national project is the prevention of child abuse.”
Williams said the club is preparing to partner with local nonprofits such as The Haven and Children’s Advocacy Center to support causes related to child abuse prevention.
She said the club is preparing to join Living Bridges for the the Kids Safety Festival. The club provides food and drinks for the event to feed kids as they learn about safety and resources.
Exchange Club of Valdosta has 24 members and meets biweekly 12-1 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays at Courtyard Marriott in Valdosta.
“Membership is inexpensive but the reward to everlasting," Williams said. "We hope the community becomes more aware of all that we do to support our local nonprofits and youth.”
If interested in membership, visit exchangeclubvaldosta.com or call (229) 333-5175.
