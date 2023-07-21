From the National Weather Service:
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. *
WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
