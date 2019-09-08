Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump. â€œI am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,â€™â€™ Sanford said in an interview on â€œFox News Sunday,â€™â€™ Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)