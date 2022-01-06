VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration begins in coming weeks.
The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program will be available via live-stream 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. The program will be aired Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, on Channel 95-Valdosta TV, according to a statement from organizers, the Valdosta/Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association.
The scheduled speaker is Dr. Michael-Angelo James, Waycross mayor. James is pastor of Emmanuel's International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church in Waycross, a published author, past president of the Kiwanis Club of Waycross, president of the Waycross Area Ministerial Alliance and Silver life member of NAACP, and has held other leadership positions, organizers said.
During the Sunday program, "talents of local youths will be showcased, music provided by local singers and musicians, and community citizens will be honored for their work in the community," organizers said.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, "as a MLK committee-led community service project to 'keep the dream alive' and 'give back,' the committee will volunteer at LAMP homeless shelter to collect/donate non-perishable food and personal items.
Organizers said anyone interested in making a donation may drop off items at the LAMP site, 714 Charlton St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 17.
Born Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. rose to prominence during the civil rights era. Using Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods of civil disobedience, King led demonstrations to protest inequality in the lives of Black citizens in the South and throughout the United States.
As a young preacher, King’s work began in the mid-1950s when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery bus. King became a leader of the 385-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The boycott set a pattern for his civil-rights work. He gained great prominence but with terrible consequences. As he rose to national recognition during the bus boycott, he also suffered the bombing of his house.
He would become honored and jailed. King received the Nobel Peace Prize but he endured the violence of Selma. He preached “I have a dream,” while people attempted to silence him. He would practice love but be the focus of hate.
He lived for the Declaration of Independence’s American promise that all people are created equal. On April 4, 1968, he died for that ideal, killed by an assassin’s bullet on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tenn.
