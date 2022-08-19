Event scheduled to support foster care

VALDOSTA — Called to Care’s Second Annual This Community Cares event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Porch Community Church.
As the number of children in foster care continues to increase in Lowndes County, "the community is desperately needed to support local children, foster parents, and caseworkers," organizers said in a statement. "Come out to this event to learn how to help the 233 children from Lowndes County who are currently in foster care.
"Because helping children in foster care is not a “one size fits all” response, Called to Care works to connect individuals, businesses, and churches with needs in the foster care community. This could mean donating to purchase a car seat for a child entering foster care, a church hosting a family fun day for local foster families or a business hosting a drive for items like diapers."
The This Community Cares event will highlight specific ways to get involved and how you can support and encourage vulnerable children, families and caseworkers, organizers said.
“We are able to serve hundreds of children each year with the help of our community,” said Cristina Brooks, Called to Care Lowndes director. “We couldn’t do this without our volunteers, donors, and community partners.”
Called to Care serves 22 counties across South Georgia "to provide immediate tangible needs as children enter foster care," representatives said. In addition, it partners with the Division of Family and Children Services in the CARE teen mentorship program, provide trauma-informed care training across the region and encourage caseworkers through the Love on Caseworkers program. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, donations to Called to Care are tax deductible, organizers said.
For more information about the organization, go to www.iamcalledtocare.com.
