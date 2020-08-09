VALDOSTA – COVID-19 has brought gatherings to a halt for months. While the pandemic cancelled a few plans for almost everyone, the event industry has had to completely rethink its livelihood.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power recognize the hurdle and commend Event Point on its safe redirection by naming it the first-ever Industry Innovation award winner, according to a chamber statement.
Event Point is a locally based event production company that “carries the stress for you, during the process of building and running your event,” said Chris Shelton, senior project manager.
“For once, you can sit down and enjoy dinner at the event you planned,” added Josh Taylor, project manager.
Event Point normally sets up its state-of-the-art equipment at a venue location complete with speakers, lights, podiums, etc., while running the show behind the scenes. Its "expertise ensures there are no awkward moments or technical difficulties," chamber officials said.
When gathering sizes steadily decreased, Event Point’s schedule came to a standstill; however, it did not take long for Shelton and Taylor to redirect their energy.
“We wanted to create a safe way to still bring the same extraordinary experience to our clients,” Shelton said.
Event Point completely redesigned one room in its office to virtually bring an event to people. The setup is a mock stage featuring curtains draped behind up-lights, framing a podium and microphone. Four large digital monitors, an audio monitor and multiple cameras are across the room only visible to the speaker, chamber officials said.
“We can pre-record presentations or run them live,” Shelton said. “Viewers would never know the speaker was not standing on a real stage.”
Event Point also has the capability to host Zoom interactive conferences as well as hybrid events. While some are beginning to feel comfortable hosting in-person events, attendance still can’t be as high as normal, so Shelton and Taylor said they hope to bridge this gap.
“We can adjust our in-person events to make them suitable to a virtual audience, too,” Shelton said. “While some guests are physically present, we can live stream an event for at-home viewers simultaneously.”
Guests utilizing the Event Point’s virtual event space have the opportunity to be the only one present in the room ensuring social distancing.
For those who feel most comfortable going live from their own office space, Event Point can easily transport their equipment to best suit the client.
Shelton encourages anyone interested in hosting a professionally produced, virtual event to set up a consultation. For more information and booking, visit eventpointhq.com.
