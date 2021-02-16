Ethics complaint against mayor resubmitted

VALDOSTA – An ethics complaint filed against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson was officially submitted Monday afternoon.
The complaint, submitted last week without proper signatures, had to be resubmitted after it was signed It under oath.
Matheson chose not comment or release a statement, he said last week, until the complaint was officially signed and submitted. He said Tuesday he plans to release a statement upon confirmation of the complaint.
The complaint stems from things said during the mayor's weekday morning radio show on Talk 92.1, a station owned by Matheson, which his critics say “combines and conflates his roles as the Mayor of Valdosta and Conservative political pundit.”
The complaint claims the mayor's show “regularly disseminates inaccurate, divisive, and inflammatory claims that often demonize local citizens and political viewpoints that differ from his own.”
A coalition of four organizations – the Mary Turner Project, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta, NAACP Lowndes and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance – has called for Matheson’s ouster from office.
According to Code of Ethics Section VII, sub-section b, “All complaints shall be submitted and signed under oath, shall be legibly drawn and shall clearly address matters within the scope of this Ordinance,” which the coalition's ethics complaint lacked.
The city attorney’s review of the complaint revealed it needed to be signed by representatives from all four organizations while under oath. With the complaint officially submitted,the city administration will now follow regular processes in sending it to Valdosta City Council.
More than likely the documentwon’t have to go back through the city attorney’s review since the lack of signatures was the only finding of the initial review, City Manager Mark Barber said Monday
“Of course, the attorneys will want a copy of it for their records,” Barber said.
After an administrative review, if the document is properly signed and in order, the city clerk will have a week to deliver it to City Council.
The complaint alleges the mayor violated six ethics codes including:
– Failing to give the public “the appearance of being independent, impartial, and responsible to the people,” and failing to address “divisive” comments that reflect against the former.
– Failing to conduct himself “so as to not create any question or concern as to the appropriateness, legality or sincerity of any actions or conduct as a member of the governing authority.”
– Creating doubt in the ability to “provide the public with confidence in the integrity of its government.”
– Failing to use the ““power of (his) position” for the “wellbeing of constituents.”
– Utilizing rhetoric that fails to “create an environment of honesty, openness, and integrity.
Dr. Mark Patrick George, Mary Turner Project coordinator, said he hoped for some sort of response from Matheson even with the results of the review.
“He had an opportunity Thursday night to apologize,” George said, referring to the city council meeting last Thursday. “I know a number of city employees are upset.”
City Councilman Eric Howard addressed the complaint during the Feb. 11 City Council meeting and let Matheson know his concerns regarding the radio comments.
Howard said he wanted the mayor and public to know the city is taking the issues seriously.
This is a teaching moment, Howard said, adding some people haven’t struggled to acquire voting rights.
“They’ve never had a dog sicced on them for the right to vote. They’ve never had to guess how many gum balls were in a jar just for the right to vote,” he said. “They’ve never had to walk five miles to vote then turn around and walk five miles back because they were told they were in the wrong place just to walk two more miles just to be told it’s closed.”
Matheson was in attendance when Howard made the comments and gave no response other than a "thank you" and a meeting adjournment.
George said the complaint was filed after he and members of the Mary Turner Project attempted to contact Matheson five times.
He said they only wanted to talk to Matheson about the effect the radio commentary has on the community but the mayor did not respond.
“The first whole page (of the Code of Ethics) is about elected officials being impartial, showing integrity, showing they represent everybody,” George said. “This mayor doesn’t even attempt to pretend to do that on his radio show as he presents himself as the mayor of Valdosta for three hours every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.