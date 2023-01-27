VALDOSTA – Valdosta High senior Essence Cody made history Tuesday, becoming the first player in school history to become a McDonald’s All-American.
“I’m honored because it represents it doesn’t matter where you are from as long as you work hard and get out of your comfort zone and participate in the opportunities that are presented to you and you can go farther than you think you can,” Cody said of the honor.
The Alabama commit is averaging 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists through 18 games this season.
“Essence is the most deserving student-athlete for this honor because she is very humble, hard-working and dedicated to her craft,” VHS head coach E.A. Wilcox said. “She’s the only McDonald’s All-American ever to be chosen in Valdosta’s history.”
Cody’s selection comes on the heels of an impressive stretch as she’s averaged 23.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.0 blocks over her last three games.
With three games left in the regular season and the state playoffs to follow, becoming a McDonald’s All-American is another chapter in the legacy of perhaps the greatest basketball player Valdosta High School has ever produced.
Cody said of the legacy she wants to leave, “If you stay humble, have good character and put in the work, you can accomplish anything.”
