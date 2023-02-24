VALDOSTA – Valdosta High center Essence Cody was presented her McDonald’s All-American jersey in a ceremony Feb. 15.
Cody, a University of Alabama commit, recently led the Lady ‘Cats to the playoffs where their quest for a deep run was cut short with a 48-41 loss to Carrolton Wednesday night.
In her final game, Cody posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks and three assists.
Cody is the only player from Valdosta to ever be selected as a McDonald’s All-American.
During the ceremony, Valdosta City Schools Athletic Director Reginald Mitchell let Cody know that she has a spot waiting for her in the Wildcat Hall of Fame as soon as she is eligible.
As a senior, Cody averaged 16.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.9 blocks, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
For her career, Cody scored 1,527 points while grabbing 1,177 rebounds and blocking 435 shots in 105 games.
