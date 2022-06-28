Essay contest scholarships awarded

Submitted Photo
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Theta Sigma Sigma Graduate Chapter, recently awarded scholarships to the winners of the Annual Phi Beta Sigma 1914 Scholarship Essay Contest. Scholarship recipients are Roosevelt James, Valdosta High, $1,000 (first place), Chelsea Baker, Valdosta High, $500 (second place) and Zaria Zackery, Valdosta High, $500 (third place) along with fraternity members Alex Robinson and Kendrick Moody.
