Escaped prisoner caught in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — An escaped prisoner wanted in Kentucky was captured in Valdosta after a chase Wednesday, police said.
At about 10:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lankford Drive after someone called E911 about a dispute in an apartment complex, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Police saw a car leaving the area that matched a description they had been given; it was driving at a high rate of speed with the passenger door open, the statement said.
The driver lost control and hit a pole at the intersection of Lankford Drive and West Gordon Street before getting out and running, police said.
Officers pursued and caught him, the statement said.
Dasmine A. Walker, 29, of Decatur is charged with obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, improper left turn and hit and run, all misdemeanor charges, police said.
He was also wanted on a felony escape warrant from Kentucky and charges from Houston County of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine, police said.
“Our officers did a great job quickly apprehending this offender preventing his ongoing efforts to avoid justice,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
