VALDOSTA – Chassity Dennis, 15, the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneur Academy champion, has continued making strides to grow her winning business, Uniquely Made by Chass, all while following in her family’s footsteps.
YEA! is a 26-week program hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce that teaches kids how to start and run their own business, chamber officials said in a statement. Through the period, students wrote personalized business plans with the help of mentors, met weekly to learn from various local business professionals and took field trips for hands-on engagement.
To complete the program, each student gave a "Shark Tank"-style virtual pitch to a panel of investors competing for real start-up money. The judges received each presentation digitally along with a final copy of the corresponding business plan.
Dennis was named the overall winner earning $1,500 in start-up funds. She recently represented the Valdosta Chamber’s YEA! chapter by competing live in a virtual national competition, chamber officials said.
At the beginning of her YEA! term, Dennis had no business experience but she did have a big idea and a lot of family support, chamber officials said.
Dr. Elaine Lewis, Dennis' grandmother, has always encouraged her to further her education, so helping her sign up for YEA! was a no brainer.
Lewis, an entrepreneur herself, is the owner of the nonprofit organization,United As One, and serves the community as a chamber ambassador. UNO is an organization bringing everyone together to serve the community, chamber officials said.
“I have always encouraged all of my grandchildren to continue their education and think big,” Lewis said. “Four of my granddaughters are currently entrepreneurs."
Her grandmother’s encouragement helped Dennis become successful in creating her business. Lewis volunteered her time as a YEA! mentor which allowed her to help her granddaughter and other students write their business plans.
“My grandmother was one of my mentors in the Young Entrepreneur Academy program and she definitely pushed me a lot so I could be great in my business,” Dennis said. “She has a lot of real-world experience that she used to help me.”
Dennis is the chief executive officer of Uniquely Made by Chass, which is a handmade boutique that produces high-quality, silk bonnets for hair care.
After successfully starting, running and growing her business, Uniquely Made by Chass was offered a chamber membership as part of her winning package to help her get more immersed into the community and provide future resources she may need.
“We are extremely proud to have great entrepreneurs like Chassity and her grandmother as chamber members,” Wade said. “It is so special to see such a positive family tradition like theirs.”
Dennis is now the youngest member of the chamber and plans to join the ambassadors committee just like her grandmother.
Looking toward the future, her plans for business don’t stop at just silk bonnets.
“Right now, my main focus is on the bonnets, but later down the line I want to actually start making my own clothes and have a clothing line,” Dennis said.
This young entrepreneur has big dreams and will continue working to grow her business with the support of the chamber and her grandmother.
For more information on Uniquely Made by Chass or how to join the chamber, call Chloe Wade, (229) 247-8100 ext. 229.
