Empty Stocking registration open

VALDOSTA – Registration is open for the Empty Stocking Fund.
Registration is underway now through Nov. 1, Salvation Army Capt. Tasha Thomas said.
Online registration is available via www.saangeltree.org. In-person registration is available but by appointment only. Call for an appointment: (229) 232-4724. Masks are required for any appointment at the Salvation Army headquarters, 320 Smithland Place.
Assistance is available for children birth to 12 years old as of Dec. 25. When registering children 12 and younger, teenagers up to age 17 may be included, according to the Salvation Army.
Families must reside in Lowndes, Berrien, Echols or Lanier counties.
To register, a family member or guardian must provide:
— government-issued photo ID for the head of household.
— birth certificates or shot records for all children being registered.
— proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.).
— proof of all income in the household or food stamp award letter.
— custody paperwork (if applicable).
For about 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times readers and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure that no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning. Guardian Bank handles the fund’s many donations.
Valdosta Daily Times readers, local residents and organizations donated more than $50,000 last holiday season – a record amount of donations. The Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to approximately 1,000 South Georgia children in 2020.
The Empty Stocking donation campaign traditionally kicks off Thanksgiving day each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.