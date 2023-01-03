VALDOSTA — The 2022 Empty Stocking Fund had another strong year though not as strong as the previous year ... yet.
The Empty Stocking Fund total neared $34,000 leading up to the New Year holiday, according to Margie Blanton of Guardian Bank which oversees the fund’s finances.
That’s just under the $35,000-plus raised by the Christmas to New Year week in 2021; however, by the end of the 2021 campaign, with donations still arriving into January 2022, the total was just about $40,000.
Donations traditionally continue coming into the new year, meaning the 2022 Empty Stocking Fund will continue building for next year.
The Times will continue publishing the donors’ names.
For the 10th year, The Times offered an Empty Stocking donation envelope in print editions in early December.
The Whiskey River group continued its tradition of donating to the Empty Stocking Fund, donating thousands of dollars year following the group’s annual get-together.
The Outback Riders Toy Rise raised thousands of dollars in cash for the Empty Stocking Fund and donated hundreds of toys given to area children.
For generations, the Empty Stocking Fund has kicked off with the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
The Empty Stocking Fund mission is to ensure no child in Valdosta or Lowndes County awakes to an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between The Valdosta Daily Times, the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank.
To ensure the Empty Stocking Fund reaches children who would not receive toys otherwise, the Salvation Army checks each entrant so they are not also registered for toys and gifts elsewhere.
More than 900 children received toys through the Empty Stocking Fund, Salvation Army Capts. Hoon and Judy Chung said.
The Empty Stocking Fund works a year in advance. The money raised in 2021 purchased toys in 2022. The money raised this campaign will purchase toys for Christmas 2023.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
